ADVERTISEMENT

Pantheerankavu gang rape case: four youths in police custody

January 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The alleged incident took place in a flat at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode a year ago

The Hindu Bureau

The Pantheerankavu police on Friday took into custody four youths who were suspected of being involved in a gang rape case. The incident came to light when the 22-year-old woman approached the police two days ago with details of the alleged crime and names of the youths.

In her petition, she alleged that the gang had invited her to a flat near Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode a year ago and drugged her before raping her. She said the youths had trapped her after establishing personal contact on social media.

Police sources said the investigation was in full swing based on her statement and circumstantial evidence. The police on Friday inspected the flat where the woman was allegedly raped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, search has been intensified for one more youth based on the woman’s complaint. Since the incident took place nearly a year ago, the arrest of the suspects would be recorded only after a thorough verification of the complainant’s statements, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US