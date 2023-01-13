Pantheerankavu gang rape case: four youths in police custody

January 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Pantheerankavu police on Friday took into custody four youths who were suspected of being involved in a gang rape case. The incident came to light when the 22-year-old woman approached the police two days ago with details of the alleged crime and names of the youths.

In her petition, she alleged that the gang had invited her to a flat near Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode a year ago and drugged her before raping her. She said the youths had trapped her after establishing personal contact on social media.

Police sources said the investigation was in full swing based on her statement and circumstantial evidence. The police on Friday inspected the flat where the woman was allegedly raped.

Meanwhile, search has been intensified for one more youth based on the woman’s complaint. Since the incident took place nearly a year ago, the arrest of the suspects would be recorded only after a thorough verification of the complainant’s statements, said the police.