Panels set up in Kozhikode to plug antibiotic misuse

February 08, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State Drugs Control department has set up a district-level coordination committee and 13 block-level committees for the effective implementation of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP) in Kozhikode.

A meeting of representatives of chemists and druggists associations, private hospitals, and clinics was held for the purpose on Thursday. Officials told The Hindu that the committees would work together to plug unauthorised sale of antibiotics through wholesale and retail methods. They would work under a State-level committee.

The officials said that the committees would also create awareness about the action plan among stakeholders and clear their doubts over the implementation of the plan. This would be held along with the ongoing Operation AMRITH (Antimicrobial Resistance Intervention for Total Health), aimed at preventing the overuse of antibiotics.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar committee would be set up in Malappuram and Wayanad districts in the coming days, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.