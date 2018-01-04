Panel sought to monitor cyclone fund utilisation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has called for the formation of a high-level monitoring committee to ensure that the funds allotted by the Centre for the victims of Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala is not diverted for other purposes.

Inaugurating the State council meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh said the State government had an intention to utilise the funds sanctioned by the Centre to tide over its current financial crisis.

The Centre has sanctioned an advance release of ₹133 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the relief cyclone victims.

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the previous Congress-led government in the State had used the funds allotted for tsunami relief to renovate the road from Puthuppally to Pala. So, a monitoring committee was necessary to ensure that cyclone relief funds were not misused, he said.