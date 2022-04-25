Panel seeks report on regularisation of woman workers in Kozhikode Corporation

April 25, 2022 19:51 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Kozhikode Corporation Secretary on the demand that the 350 women appointed in 2004 as waste management workers in the corporation be acknowledged as employees. In a petition, the women claimed that they were lured into the job with an assurance to be absorbed as corporation staff. The report has to be submitted in 15 days, while the case will be considered for hearing on May 24, a press release said.