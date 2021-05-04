Panel seeks report on denial of PhD admission to Dalit student

KOZHIKODE

04 May 2021 23:01 IST

Senior investigator of commission writes to Calicut varsity Registrar

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought an action taken report from the Registrar, University of Calicut, on the alleged denial of admission to a Dalit student to the PhD programme in the Department of Life Sciences. The senior investigator of the commission said in a letter on April 30 to the Registrar that the report must be sent in 20 days.

K.P. Lijith Chandran, the Dalit student, who is also the Malappuram district president of the Kerala Students Union, the Congress’ student wing, had secured the second rank in the PhD entrance test conducted by the university in 2020. Though the rank list is valid for a year, Mr. Chandran was denied enrolment despite a vacancy in the department because of his political affiliation and his caste, it was pointed out.

“I am directed to request [you] to look into the matter and appropriate action as deemed fit may be initiated at your level to redress the grievances of the aggrieved,” the letter said.

