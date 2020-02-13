Panel seeks Collector’s report row over service station

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Kozhikode District Collector on a complaint that accused local CPI(M) leaders of thwarting the attempt to set up a service station in Vengeri adjacent to the Poonoor river.

P. Mohanadas, judicial member of the commission, told the media here on Wednesday that the complaint was filed by a group of expatriates based in Kuwait.

The venture is by Reji Bhaskaran, another expatriate. Banners were put up against the service station allegedly at the behest of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) there. However, later it turned out that the DYFI had no objection but it was the CPI(M) leaders who had placed them.

“The service station has all the required sanctions from the authorities, including a licence. The allegation that it would pollute the river is unlikely to be true as it is not an industrial unit, but just a service station. I need to go through the report of the Pollution Control Board before taking a final decision,” Mr. Mohanadas said. He said that the campaign against the service station might be due to personal vengeance.

At the sitting held at the government guest house, the commission examined 89 complaints. Reports were sought from the authorities on 20 of them and nine were settled.

Ten of them were new complaints.