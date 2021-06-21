Panel orders shifting of orphaned children to care home

Kozhikode

21 June 2021 21:21 IST

The Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights has directed the Kozhikode district administration to shift the six children in tribal hamlets at Anakkampoyil Muthappankunnu and Odappoyil , who have lost their parents, to the security of a care home. Commission members K.Nazir and Babitha Balram had visited the colonies following media reports about the condition of the children.

The commission has directed the Departments of Health and Scheduled Tribes to investigate the low life expectancy of people in these colonies, which is estimated at an average of 40, and to suggest solutions to the problem.

The commission also asked for regular patrolling by the police and excise in the area to prevent illegal brewing of alcohol and to check activities of anti-social elements. The Department of Scheduled Tribes has been directed to open bank accounts for all children so that they get all their rightful benefits. The commission also directed the department to take steps for proper rehabilitation of students who were earlier residents of tribal hostels.

