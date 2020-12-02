Kozhikode

Panel orders payment of dues to retired officer

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Taluk Supply Officer of Vadakara to provide the salary arrears and other benefits to his predecessor within three weeks.

The action has been taken based on the complaint of T.S. Bimal Prasad, who retired from service in May 2020. Despite the claims that all his benefits had been handed over, the present Taluk Supply Officer could not furnish any proof and hence the order. The officer has also been asked to submit an action taken report.

