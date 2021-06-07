Panel orders corpn to repair roof of dumping yard

Kozhikode

07 June 2021

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the city corporation authorities to immediately repair the destroyed roof of the Njeliyanparamba waste dumping yard in the wake of a mass petition submitted by the local residents.

The panel took up the issue after the local people complained that the delaying repair work of the yard was causing a huge pollution threat during rainy days. A judicial commission member also visited the spot for detailed inspection and asked the corporation Secretary to submit a report in 10 days about the possible measures to address the issue. The roof was destroyed in a recent fire outbreak.

