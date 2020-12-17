Panel dismisses review plea on pension benefits

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has rejected a review petition submitted by the Deputy Director, Panchayats, against the decision to grant gratuity and other pension benefits to a junior superintendent in the department who retired in 2018. The benefits were reportedly denied to Dharmarajan, a native of Feroke in Kozhikode district, due to a criminal case against him related to allotment of building numbers.
Commission judicial member P. Mohanadas said that there was no merit in the Deputy Director’s argument that the authorities had the right to curtail the pension benefits, a release said on Thursday.
Mr. Mohanadas said that the court order cited by the official to justify his action had been set aside by a full Bench of the Kerala High Court.
Mr. Dharmarajan was the junior superintendent in Unnikulam grama panchayat in Kozhikode.
The commission had, on 2018 September 13, directed the authorities to grant him pension benefits and the review petition was filed against this order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath