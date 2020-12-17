Panel dismisses review plea on pension benefits

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has rejected a review petition submitted by the Deputy Director, Panchayats, against the decision to grant gratuity and other pension benefits to a junior superintendent in the department who retired in 2018. The benefits were reportedly denied to Dharmarajan, a native of Feroke in Kozhikode district, due to a criminal case against him related to allotment of building numbers.

Commission judicial member P. Mohanadas said that there was no merit in the Deputy Director’s argument that the authorities had the right to curtail the pension benefits, a release said on Thursday.

Mr. Mohanadas said that the court order cited by the official to justify his action had been set aside by a full Bench of the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Dharmarajan was the junior superintendent in Unnikulam grama panchayat in Kozhikode.

The commission had, on 2018 September 13, directed the authorities to grant him pension benefits and the review petition was filed against this order.