Panel debate, poster exhibition mark World Mental Health Day in Kozhikode

October 10, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, on Tuesday held a series of events to mark the World Mental Health Day.

The theme for this year is ‘Mental Health Is A Universal Human Right’. Actor Nishanth Sagar, lawyer Maya Krishnan, human rights activist Dinu Veyil, among others, participated in a panel discussion held on the topic.

The other events held at the hospital included an essay competition for school students, quiz competition, and an awareness session on mental health. A poster competition on the need for mental health was organised on the hospital premises. District Medical Officer K.K. Rajaram formally opened the events and Bindu Thomas, superintendent, presided over.

A street play, flash mob, poster exhibition, and awareness sessions were held at the Government Medical College too.

