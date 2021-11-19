Pandit Sugato Bhaduri to perform in Kozhikode today

Concert to mark the launch of cultural platform

“You cannot get a grasp of other languages if you are not well versed in your mother tongue. Similarly, you cannot adapt to other cultures without knowing your cultural roots”, said Pandit Sugato Bhaduri, speaking to reporters here on Friday.

The renowned mandolin expert is in Kozhikode to perform a concert on Saturday, the first offline concert organised by ‘Vaikhari’, a musical collective that aims to reinvent the Hindustani musical tradition of Kozhikode. “I can switch between different styles of music in a jiffy because my base is rock solid”, Mr. Bhaduri said, appreciating the effort being made by newborn organisations such as ‘Vaikhari’ in bringing back the cultural roots of the country. He said that Kerala, in the absence of any metro cities, was still down to earth and kept up its characterunlike Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru that followed a cosmopolitan culture that had nothing to do with the real culture of those places. It was in 2011 that Mr. Bhaduri had visited Kozhikode the previous time, for the Malabar Mahotsav. He said that he was looking for a way out from the COVID-induced dull life, when he got in touch with ‘Vaikhari’ through a friend. Mr. Bhaduri went philosophical singing the ghazal “Khud ko padhta hoon, Chod deta hoon...” after which he explained the several differences between Hindustani music and Carnatic music with demonstrations.

Aboobakker Kakkodi, president of Vaikhari, and advisory board member Dr. Mehroof Raj were present at the press meet. Mr. Bhaduri’s concert will be held at Hotel Richway near Coronation Theatre in the city at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The entry is free for all.