Pandemic crisis prompts micro enterprises to explore WFH option in Kerala’s Kozhikode

In an attempt to overcome the pandemic-induced financial crisis, several low-income entrepreneurs running micro industrial units are exploring work-from-home (WFH) option in Kozhikode district of Kerala by setting up small workshops at home.

With few takers for industrial and fabrication work, owners of such units have been going through a tough period unable to pay rents and wages.

“It may take several months to return to normality. Instead of investing a huge sum on rentals, we are just trying to manage work orders from home,” said V. Sathyan, an aluminium fabrication unit owner in the city. He added that a few accessories and equipment were brought home to run the business.

In some domestic units, supportive labourers are mostly family members, including children. As a homely ambiance offers more safety amid pandemic threats, many are finding it a comfortable option to temporarily manage the crisis. They are also saving on rentals with the cooperation of landlords.

Micro enterprises managed by women neighbourhood groups are also following similar path to minimise labour costs. Work on food-based items, fabrics, sandals, and consumables are now being taken up in a decentralised manner.

At the same time, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said it had noticed an unusual trend of consumers using domestic connections for industrial purposes. Though the board is going easy on such practices considering the pandemic situation, action is likely in case of public complaints.

A KSEB engineer said there were isolated complaints from a few city residents following voltage fluctuations during day time. “Operation of welding machines and other power tools using domestic connections is one reason for voltage fluctuations. Machines operated using commercial connections cannot be run using domestic connections, and any violation of rules will attract hefty penalty,” he said.