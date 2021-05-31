Panchayats in Kozhikode gear up to tackle rain-related calamities

Formation of emergency response teams under way in 70 local bodies

The formation of emergency response teams (ERTs) comprising local volunteers is under way in 70 grama panchayats in Kozhikode as part of steps being taken to mitigate calamities in the monsoon season. The panchayats that have such village-level squads will improve their strength by adding more members from various wards.

Complying with the guidelines issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), only trained youths will be selected to the teams. During natural calamities, the ERT members will act as first respondents in their villages and extend their service to the main rescue wings such as the National Disaster Response Force or the Fire and Rescue Service units.

According to DDMA officials, each ERT will have four specialised wings that will manage the issuing of timely warnings, rescue operation, shelter preparation, and life support. They will work with other civil defence forces formed by various government departments. The ward-level ERTs will have at least 25 trained volunteers, they add.

Some grama panchayats have decided to purchase and supply various emergency rescue equipment to the ward-level ERTs. In Kakkodi panchayat, the ERT has received their kit comprising rescue accessories such as chainsaw, ropes, life jackets and lifebelts.

Local bodies in the upland areas of the district have been directed to prepare better for tackling rain-related calamities. As part of assessing preparations, Revenue Department officials will soon organise panchayat-level meetings with the participation of elected representatives. Better preparations will be made in areas such as Kattippara, Vilangad, Thiruvambady and Koodaranhi where landslips and floods affected many people in the past.

Along with the ERTs, the grama panchayats will extend their support for strengthening local rescue wings formed by various voluntary organisations and youth clubs. Many of such squads are well-equipped with modern rescue accessories and boats for evacuating people from waterlogged areas. Arrangements are also in place to give them the required online training for complying with the COVID-19 protocol during field-level operations.