Panchayat to strengthen fight against substance abuse

September 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery grama panchayat authorities on Saturday held a meeting of the local vigilance committee as part of strengthening the fight against substance abuse and unlawful activities by drug pushers. A rise in the number of drug trafficking cases was also instrumental in convening the meeting that was opened by grama panchayat president J.T. Abdurahiman. Following the request of the vigilance committee, night patrol by the police would also be strengthened in the panchayat, a press release said.

