Kozhikode

Panchayat to correct dangerous curve at Puthiyapuram in Kozhikode

The dangerous curve on Puthiyapuram-Kottur road in Naduvannur panchayat of Kozhikode district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 11, 2022 18:08 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:08 IST

After the State Human Rights Commission’s (SHRC) rap for not taking steps to correct the dangerous curve on Puthiyapuram-Kottur road, Naduvannur panchayat has agreed to find a solution to the issue.

In a report submitted to the Commission recently, the panchayat secretary said the local body had requested for funds for rectifying the dangerous junction.

Puthiyapuram-Kottur road opens into the Kuttiady-Kozhikode State highway at Puthiyapuram. The panchayat maintained that the junction could be renovated only after the proposed development of the State highway to Kuttiady is completed. As a temporary measure, a voluntary organisation has put up safety mirrors at the junction for the convenience of motorists entering the State highway from the side road and vice versa.

The SHRC intervened in the matter a year ago after human rights activist Bineesh Athooni pointed out the danger at the curve, saying that five lives had already been lost owing to the unscientific curve and the slope of the road at the junction.

A tree that hindered view at the junction was cut by the Public Works Department following complaints. Mr. Athooni pointed out that the road needed to be lifted to the level of the State highway for at least 200 metres to solve the issue.

The panchayat is depending on contributions from local development funds of the MP and MLA, besides the district panchayat to execute the project. The case will be considered at the SHRC sitting in Kozhikode on August 31.

