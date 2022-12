December 21, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Nochad grama panchayat in Kozhikode organised an exclusive Grama Sabha for elderly persons as part of planning welfare programmes for senior citizens in the panchayat. Suggestions on possible development schemes were proposed by participants at the meeting that was presided over by Bindu Ambali, chairperson of the welfare standing committee. Panchayat vice president P.M. Kunhikannan inaugurated the meeting, a press release said.