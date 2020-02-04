Kozhikode

Panchayat member quits over alleged caste slur

more-in

He announces his resignation through Facebook

A grama panchayat member who won with CPI(M) support in Kozhikode district has resigned from his post reportedly unable to withstand caste-based humiliation from another member in the Left Democratic Front.

K.S. Arun Kumar, a member of the Koodaranhi grama panchayat, announced this through a Facebook post on Monday. “I apologise to the voters… I have submitted my resignation letter to the panchayat secretary as I could not stand the caste-based humiliation from a colleague member. My party’s leader disowned me on the issue. I cannot go forward like this. I should not have taken birth at all…,” the post said. Mr. Arun Kumar was unavailable for comments.

Jaleel Koodaranhi, CPI(M) local functionary, however, said there had been no direct caste-based remarks against Mr. Kumar as being alleged. It was only a casual statement made in his absence. “We have asked Mr. Kumar to take back his resignation and sort out the issue amicably,” Mr. Jaleel added.

However, he told a section of the media earlier that Jessy Jose Pandampadathil of the Janata Dal (United) had made a casteist remark on him during a panchayat meeting on January 27. “I heard her making that remark. Jiji Kattakkayam, my party’s parliamentary party leader, heard it too. However, even after I lodged a complaint against it, these people are now trying to behave as if she had not said so,” Mr. Kumar said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:07:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/panchayat-member-quits-over-alleged-caste-slur/article30730184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY