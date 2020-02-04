Panchayat member quits over alleged caste slur

A grama panchayat member who won with CPI(M) support in Kozhikode district has resigned from his post reportedly unable to withstand caste-based humiliation from another member in the Left Democratic Front.

K.S. Arun Kumar, a member of the Koodaranhi grama panchayat, announced this through a Facebook post on Monday. “I apologise to the voters… I have submitted my resignation letter to the panchayat secretary as I could not stand the caste-based humiliation from a colleague member. My party’s leader disowned me on the issue. I cannot go forward like this. I should not have taken birth at all…,” the post said. Mr. Arun Kumar was unavailable for comments.

Jaleel Koodaranhi, CPI(M) local functionary, however, said there had been no direct caste-based remarks against Mr. Kumar as being alleged. It was only a casual statement made in his absence. “We have asked Mr. Kumar to take back his resignation and sort out the issue amicably,” Mr. Jaleel added.

However, he told a section of the media earlier that Jessy Jose Pandampadathil of the Janata Dal (United) had made a casteist remark on him during a panchayat meeting on January 27. “I heard her making that remark. Jiji Kattakkayam, my party’s parliamentary party leader, heard it too. However, even after I lodged a complaint against it, these people are now trying to behave as if she had not said so,” Mr. Kumar said.