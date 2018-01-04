Panchayat member charged with sexual abuse of boy

A ward member of the Keezhariyur grama panchayat was booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a differently-abled teenage boy. The local body member was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Tuesday on the basis of the statement given by the victimised boy.
The police said the accused man was absconding after the incident. It was the second arrest made by the Koyilandy police as part of their continuing probe into the sexual assault case. The accused ward member, who is also an active CPI(M) worker, allegedly abused the boy in a deserted house, they said.
The Congress and BJP have sought the resignation of the member from his post.
The LDF is yet to take a formal decision on the issue as the resignation of a member from the post would even result in an administrative change, leading the UDF to power.
