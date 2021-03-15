Panchayat asked to stop construction

Kozhikode

15 March 2021 22:42 IST

Comfort station on Kallai river bank

The Kerala High Court has directed the Olavanna grama panchayat in Kozhikode to stop the construction of a comfort station on the banks of the Kallai river until the petition filed by the Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi is disposed of. The court has in turn directed the District Collector and the Secretary of the panchayat to file counter affidavits, along with supporting documents within two weeks so that the court could consider hearing the petition.

The directive from the court came recently on the basis of a writ petition filed by T.V. Rajan, State secretary of the Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi, alleging that the comfort station was being constructed on puramboke land and that it was encroaching on the river. In the petition, the Samithi had asked the Collector and the Secretary to survey and demarcate the puramboke land before proceeding with the construction of the comfort station at Olavanna. It has also asked for the demolition of the existing structure.

However, the panchayat had claimed in court that the structure was only a retaining wall. However, the comfort station will be built on the three-cent plot sanctioned by the District Collector, under the guidance of the State Suchitwa Mission. It is part of the government’s ‘Take a Break’ project. The Collector had sanctioned the land to the panchayat considering the emergency nature of the project. The Samithi had carried out a slew of protests against the project.

