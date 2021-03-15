Panchayat asked to stop construction

The Kerala High Court has directed the Olavanna grama panchayat in Kozhikode to stop the construction of a comfort station on the banks of the Kallai river until the petition filed by the Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi is disposed of. The court has in turn directed the District Collector and the Secretary of the panchayat to file counter affidavits, along with supporting documents within two weeks so that the court could consider hearing the petition.
The directive from the court came recently on the basis of a writ petition filed by T.V. Rajan, State secretary of the Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi, alleging that the comfort station was being constructed on puramboke land and that it was encroaching on the river. In the petition, the Samithi had asked the Collector and the Secretary to survey and demarcate the puramboke land before proceeding with the construction of the comfort station at Olavanna. It has also asked for the demolition of the existing structure.
However, the panchayat had claimed in court that the structure was only a retaining wall. However, the comfort station will be built on the three-cent plot sanctioned by the District Collector, under the guidance of the State Suchitwa Mission. It is part of the government’s ‘Take a Break’ project. The Collector had sanctioned the land to the panchayat considering the emergency nature of the project. The Samithi had carried out a slew of protests against the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath