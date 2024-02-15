Panakkad Qazi Foundation to be launched on February 17

February 15, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Speculation is rife about another turning point in the reported rift between the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the powerful Sunni scholars’ forum, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), as the Panakkad Thangal family, whose members have been leading the party since the early 70s, is launching an organisation to supervise the activities of mosques over which it has jurisdictional authority.

The Panakkad Qazi Foundation, based in Malappuram, will be launched on February 17 in the presence of IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at the Calicut Trade Centre, Kozhikode. The Samastha has been the backbone of the IUML in the State for long with the Thangal family of Panakkad in Malappuram heading the party and handling key positions within the scholars’ forum.

For the past few years, however, there are reports about possible differences of opinion between the forum and the IUML. Samastha has often publicly disagreed with some of the political positions of the party. Now, there are rumours that the new organisation is a bid to bypass the activities of the Sunni Mahal Federation (SMF), the Samastha-controlled body that oversees the operations of a majority of Sunni mosques in the State.

M.C. Mayin Haji, Abdussamad Pookkottur, and Nasar Faizy Koodathai, functionaries of the organising committee for the February 17 event, meanwhile, dismissed reports about any fissures. “We are aware that some politically motivated people have been engaged in fake campaigns through the social media. They are also spreading fake posters. Some of them are part of certain organisations whose interests are against us. Legal action will be initiated against them,” Mr. Abdussamad Pookkottur told the media on February 15 (Thursday).

Mr. Nasar Faizy and Mr. Abdussamad Pookkottur, who are also functionaries of the SMF, said that theirs was a bigger organisation that had been controlling the affairs of Sunni mosques within and outside Kerala. They claimed that the Qazi Foundation would coordinate the activities of only those around 1,500 mosques in the State over which the Panakkad Thangal family had a direct control. These are spread across Kannur, Wayanad, Nilgiris, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki. The organisation would mainly deal with issues such as marriage and conduct of rituals.

Mr. Abdussamad Pookkottur pointed out that people such as the Kozhikode Qazi already had a similar mechanism. Samastha president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikkutty Musliar have given video messages offering support to the Qazi Foundation, the organising committee functionaries said. Jifri Thangal, however, would not attend the event as he would be abroad then. The Foundation would also function as a platform against “neo-liberal anarchy”, “new generation fashion trends”, and the reported discord in family relations, they added.