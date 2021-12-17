Pan-IIM meet calls for radical changes in future of education

Kozhikode

17 December 2021 18:43 IST

World Management Conference begins at IIM-K

The eighth pan-IIM World Management Conference (WMC) and the second edition of Globalising Indian Thought (GIT) international conclave kicked off at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) here on Thursday evening.

Prof. Peter M. Senge, faculty, Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Prof. Tarun Khanna, Harvard Business School, attended the meet as the 25-year-old IIM in Kerala launched its three-day intensive congregation on global management practices.

Prof. Senge, an accomplished author of the best-selling book The Fifth Discipline, addressed the gathering of scholars, researchers, faculty and students on the need to develop a compassionate system with profound interconnectedness as the core idea of future of education.

In his keynote address, Prof. Khanna, also a best-selling author, recounted his academic journey over the years that landed him in Harvard and how his drive to uncover marginalised talent taught him many humanistic values and passionate lessons.

He argued the need to make innovation the core of all academic activities and shared his experience of working with the Centre’s Atal Innovation Mission and the success of the tinkering labs based out of rural schools.

New model sought

Welcoming the participants from the 20 IIMs, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, encouraged the gathering to lead the charge in dismantling an outdated 19th century model of education and relay the foundation for a 21st century model, driven by Indian thoughts and ideas.

The conference will be conducted online due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and safety protocols.

The pan-IIM WMC has been conceived to be the biggest celebration of ideas in management collectively organised by IIMs every year. The WMC aims at bringing together global scholars to one of the fastest growing economies of the world to deliberate on issues that would impact global management thought and practice in the years to come.

The GIT is IIMK’s signature conclave, which is a meeting ground of contemporary challenges and lessons to be learnt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the maiden edition of the GIT and also unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at IIM-K.