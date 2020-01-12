Kozhikode

Palliative carnival drawing thousands of visitors

Crowd-puller: Visitors gather around a tree house on the Institute of Palliative Medicine campus in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of the Curios carnival.

Second edition of Curios a big hit

In its second edition, Curios, the carnival organised by the Institute of Palliative Medicine, Kozhikode, is already bigger than any other carnival held in the city.

A one-of-its-kind initiative and the only palliative carnival in the country, Curios is the result of long weeks of effort by a group of student volunteers.

The unique ambiance has been drawing thousands to the IPM campus where the carnival got under way on Friday. The handmade decorations are simple and colourful, while the thematic stalls are unique and rustic.

The visitors are mostly youngsters from different parts of the district and families. There are a number of stalls selling products ranging from pickles to mattresses and bicycles, and a percentage of the proceeds from the sale goes to IPM for the care of critically-ill patients. The food stalls at the carnival are particularly crowded in the evenings.

The crowd trying out various props or engaged in taking selfies part when volunteers shout to make way for a wheelchair or two. The smiling faces of patients in wheelchairs are yet another reason to visit Curios that concludes on Sunday.

