Palestine envoy deplores Trump’s decision

United States President Donald Trump’s declaration of the disputed city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his instructions to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv will encourage extremist groups, both Jewish and Islamist, to transform the ongoing political conflict into a religious conflict, Adnan Abu Alhaija, Palestine’s Ambassador to India, has said.

He was here to inaugurate ‘Youth Move’, an event organised by the Muslim Youth League (MYL) in protest against the U.S. decision.

Mr. Alhaija saidthe countries which support a two-State solution to the Palestinian crisis should take practical steps to recognise the Palestine nation with East Jerusalem as its capital and with its pre-1967 borders.

The “unilateral, illegitimate, and unjust” U.S. decision had shocked the Palestinians at a time when peace negotiations were going on to reach a just and comprehensive accord in the region. The U.S. had used its eligibility as an intermediary and abdicated any role in the political process. These unilateral steps by the U.S. would not give any legitimacy to Israel’s actions in Jerusalem, Mr. Alhaija said.

He said Jerusalem is a Palestinian-Arab-Muslim-Christian city, and the eternal capital of the State of Palestine. There could be no Palestinian State without the city of Jerusalem as its capital and there would be no peace in the region in the world without it. Mr. Alhaija said that though Palestine had, until now, agreed that it would not join international organisations on the condition that the U.S. would not recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital and would not move its embassy there while raising the demand that Israel stop settlements.

“All our life, we have agreed that Jerusalem is a red line, now we must translate that into action and force the U.S. to go back on this sin and prevent other countries from taking similar steps. We need to compel Israel to comply with the will of the international community to end its occupation of the land of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital and to implement international humanitarian law,” Mr. Alhaija added.