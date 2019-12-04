Kozhikode

Palakkad still in celebratory mood

Winners’ joy: Jubilant students of Palakkad district, which won the overall championship at the State School Arts Festival at Kanhangad, trying to touch the gold cup at a reception at the Moyen’s school on Tuesday.

State School Arts Festival champions accorded reception, winners take out march in town

The students who lifted the overall championship at the 60th State School Arts Festival at Kanhangad were given a warm reception here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of Education P. Krishnan led the celebrations and a victory march. It is the second consecutive victory for Palakkad district in the State School Arts Festival.

Accompanied by school bands, the children proceeded in jubilation from PMG Higher Secondary School premises to Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School, where they were given a reception.

Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan presided over the function held to felicitate the champions.

District panchayat president K. Santhakumari inaugurated the function.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, was the chief guest.

District panchayat vice president T.K. Narayanadas, Deputy Director of Education P. Krishnan, Palakkad team manager P. Thankappan, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal A. Rajendran, programme convener M. Krishnadas, General Education Protection Mission coordinator T. Jayaprakash, representatives of teachers’ organisations, deputy educational officers and assistant educational officers attended the function.

