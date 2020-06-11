Kozhikode

Palakkad division operates 100th Shramik train

Packed with care: Food kits being arranged at the Palakkad Junction railway station for migrants returning home on a special train on Wednesday.

Packed with care: Food kits being arranged at the Palakkad Junction railway station for migrants returning home on a special train on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K_K_Mustafah

The division ferried 1.39 lakh passengers to northern States

The Palakkad Railway Division touched a milestone during the COVID-19 lockdown by operating the 100th Shramik special train on Tuesday. The 100th train left Tirur railway station at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday carrying 1,599 passengers for Howrah.

Railway officials said that Palakkad division ferried 139,620 passengers in 100 special trains.

Another 9,500 passengers had benefited from the stoppages given to Shramik special trains operated by the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division.

The Southern Railway had begun operation of Shramik special trains to ferry migrant workers, students, patients and other stranded persons on May 1.

In May, the Palakkad division operated 58 trains to Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The division augmented its services in June and operated 42 trains within the first nine days.

When 29 trains started from Kozhikode, 21 trains each began from Mangaluru and Tirur. There were 14 trains from Kannur, nine from Kanhangad, and six from Palakkad.

Railway officials said the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry were enforced at all stations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:19:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/palakkad-division-operates-100th-shramik-train/article31799422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY