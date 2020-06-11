Palakkad division operates 100th Shramik train

The Palakkad Railway Division touched a milestone during the COVID-19 lockdown by operating the 100th Shramik special train on Tuesday. The 100th train left Tirur railway station at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday carrying 1,599 passengers for Howrah.

Railway officials said that Palakkad division ferried 139,620 passengers in 100 special trains.

Another 9,500 passengers had benefited from the stoppages given to Shramik special trains operated by the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division.

The Southern Railway had begun operation of Shramik special trains to ferry migrant workers, students, patients and other stranded persons on May 1.

In May, the Palakkad division operated 58 trains to Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The division augmented its services in June and operated 42 trains within the first nine days.

When 29 trains started from Kozhikode, 21 trains each began from Mangaluru and Tirur. There were 14 trains from Kannur, nine from Kanhangad, and six from Palakkad.

Railway officials said the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry were enforced at all stations.