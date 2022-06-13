Pakalveedu in 7 panchayats in Kozhikode to be upgraded to Sayamprabha Homes

Facilities for entertainment and recreation of elderly envisaged

Elderly people of seven grama panchayats in Kozhikode will now get the benefits of ‘Sayamprabha Homes’. The Kozhikode District Panchayat has taken the initiative to upgrade Pakalveedu (day care homes for the elderly) into Sayamprabha Homes under a project of the Social Justice department.

The word Sayamprabha denotes bright old age, and the project envisages providing necessary amenities at the Pakalveedu to make the homes more accommodating and enjoyable for the elderly people.

“The homes will have facilities for entertainment [television], recreation [board games], furniture including book shelves, and an office room,” said social justice officer Ashraf Kavil. There is also a plan to appoint a caregiver in each of these homes to facilitate the implementation of the schemes.

“The department provides food kits for the elderly to ensure proper nutrition. The caregivers at Sayamprabha Homes will be in charge of distribution of these kits, besides taking care of the health needs of the elderly who come to the homes during the day,” Mr. Kavil added.

In the first phase, the project is being implemented in Kavilumpara, Maruthonkara, Chakkittapara, Balusseri, Chemancheri, Kakkodi and Perumanna grama panchayats under the aegis of the district panchayat that has set aside ₹25 lakh for the project. However, several other local bodies have gone ahead and provided similar amenities at the Pakalveedu under them without the assistance of the district panchayat.

Vayo Clubs

Meanwhile, the State government has issued an order to open three Vayo Clubs (elderly clubs) in every panchayat to help the elderly overcome loneliness at home when their children and grandchildren go out for work or education. Mr. Kavil said that the Sayamprabha Homes could double up as Vayo Clubs as well.

The first phase of the Sayamprabha Homes in the district was launched by district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi at Chakkittapara recently.