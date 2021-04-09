Painting exhibition

‘Journey into the beyond’, an exhibition of paintings by Sriraj Thanyam, former Deputy Editor of The Hindu, will begin at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in the city on Saturday. Poet and novelist Kalpatta Narayanan will open the four-day exhibition. Writer T.P. Rajeevan and artist Kabita Mukhopadyay will address the inaugural event.
