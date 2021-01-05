Kozhikode

Painting exhibition begins in Kozhikode

Visitors at the paintings expo, ‘On Bio Presence’, at the Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

‘On Bio Presence’, an exhibition of paintings by artists Sunny Mananthavady, Ajayan Karadi, and Benny K.A. began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode on Saturday. Paul Kallode, working committee member of the Akademi and artist, opened the show in the presence of artists Sunil Asokapuram and Johns Mathew.

The exhibition features around 20 works of the artists that mostly depict the relationship between man and nature, particularly conflicts and alienation. Among them are paintings that were born during the lockdown period.

The exhibition is only the second one being hosted at the art gallery after it reopened post-lockdown. The show is being held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

The art gallery will hence be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., quite different from its normal timing, and will remain closed on Sundays.

The exhibition will conclude on January 9.

