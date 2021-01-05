Painting exhibition begins in Kozhikode

‘On Bio Presence’, an exhibition of paintings by artists Sunny Mananthavady, Ajayan Karadi, and Benny K.A. began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode on Saturday. Paul Kallode, working committee member of the Akademi and artist, opened the show in the presence of artists Sunil Asokapuram and Johns Mathew.
The exhibition features around 20 works of the artists that mostly depict the relationship between man and nature, particularly conflicts and alienation. Among them are paintings that were born during the lockdown period.
The exhibition is only the second one being hosted at the art gallery after it reopened post-lockdown. The show is being held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.
The art gallery will hence be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., quite different from its normal timing, and will remain closed on Sundays.
The exhibition will conclude on January 9.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath