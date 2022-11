November 27, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Information and Public Relations department organised a one-day painting camp for students at Moidu Moulavi Museum in Kozhikode on Sunday. Artist Paul Kallanode opened the camp that was organised to sensitise students against substance abuse. Works by students will be displayed at an upcoming exhibition. Artist Sunil Ashokapuram led the camp.