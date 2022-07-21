Kozhikode

Painter arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 21, 2022 21:56 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 21:56 IST

The Kozhikode City police on Thursday arrested a self-employed painter who was allegedly part of a discreet drug trafficking racket engaged in selling costly ecstasy drugs to professional college students. Mohammed Yasir, a native of Valanchery, was nabbed with 18 grams of MDMA that he allegedly kept for resale among his clients. According to police sources, the seized synthetic drug was worth ₹1 lakh. Investigation is on to track the source of the drug, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...