Painter arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City police on Thursday arrested a self-employed painter who was allegedly part of a discreet drug trafficking racket engaged in selling costly ecstasy drugs to professional college students. Mohammed Yasir, a native of Valanchery, was nabbed with 18 grams of MDMA that he allegedly kept for resale among his clients. According to police sources, the seized synthetic drug was worth ₹1 lakh. Investigation is on to track the source of the drug, they added.