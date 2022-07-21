Painter arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode
He was reportedly part of a gang that targeted college students
The Kozhikode City police on Thursday arrested a self-employed painter who was allegedly part of a discreet drug trafficking racket engaged in selling costly ecstasy drugs to professional college students. Mohammed Yasir, a native of Valanchery, was nabbed with 18 grams of MDMA that he allegedly kept for resale among his clients. According to police sources, the seized synthetic drug was worth ₹1 lakh. Investigation is on to track the source of the drug, they added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.