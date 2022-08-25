Paint factory fire: police seek help of Controller of Explosives in probe

A police officer inspecting the premises of the gutted paint factory at Cheruvannur in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As part of the investigation into the fire outbreak at a paint godown at Cheruvannur, the police have sought technical support from the Controller of Explosives in Kochi to examine the stock of liquid chemical inside a truck that was impounded from the spot. The police plan to check whether there was any violation on the part of the godown owner.

Though the police approached the chemical wing of the Factories and Boilers department here to conduct a preliminary probe, they reportedly expressed difficulty, as no explosive materials were recovered from the spot other than permitted chemicals used for paint manufacture.

According to the police, further investigation would be possible only after getting a scientific report on the seized stock by a competent authority.

“Though the godown owner claims it as a stock of thinner used as solvent in oil-based paints, we cannot go by his version as it has to be certified by a competent authority. As of now, there is no provision to register a case against him in connection with the incident, which was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit,” said a senior police officer.

The officer also pointed out that the Kozhikode Corporation authorities or fire officials did not come up with any report on any deliberate negligence on the part of the owner. “The only doubt was regarding the excess storage of inflammable materials in the godown, which will have to be clarified by the Corporation authorities,” he added.

The fire outbreak took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports from the Fire and Rescue Services department, an electrical spark caused by a tanker lorry that came into contact with an overhead powerline led to the fire outbreak.