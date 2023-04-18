ADVERTISEMENT

Paediatrician in Kozhikode held under POCSO Act

April 18, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A senior paediatrician in Kozhikode city has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint from a minor girl that he had misbehaved with her. The Kasaba police gave his name as C.M. Aboobacker. Officials said on Tuesday that the incidents related to the case happened at the doctor’s clinic at Chalappuram on April 11 and April 17. The case was registered on April 17, and he was arrested thereafter. However, he has now got himself admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital citing health problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US