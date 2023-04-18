Paediatrician in Kozhikode held under POCSO Act

April 18, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

A senior paediatrician in Kozhikode city has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint from a minor girl that he had misbehaved with her. The Kasaba police gave his name as C.M. Aboobacker. Officials said on Tuesday that the incidents related to the case happened at the doctor’s clinic at Chalappuram on April 11 and April 17. The case was registered on April 17, and he was arrested thereafter. However, he has now got himself admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital citing health problems.