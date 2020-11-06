Paddy royalty scheme evokes good response from Kozhikode farmers

Kozhikode

06 November 2020 23:39 IST

Grama panchayats hold special camps to facilitate quick registration

The Agriculture Department’s prestigious programme for giving royalty to the owners of paddy fields has kindled a positive response from farmers in Kozhikode district.

Grama panchayats are now organising special camps to facilitate quick registration of eligible farmers and extend the benefits of the scheme to more people.

On the inaugural day on Thursday, the Department distributed aid to 357 paddy field owners, who were part of the finalised list of 835 eligible applicants in the district. The Department has so far given ₹94,359 to selected beneficiaries. A proposal has been forwarded to the higher authorities for sanctioning additional amounts to process new applications.

T.D. Meena, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture, said the amount was given as a token of the State government’s consideration for paddy farmers. “It is not a big amount, but a royalty payment which was introduced for the first time in India for acknowledging the efforts of paddy farmers. People are happy to register their names and accept it,” she said.

Many grama panchayats, including Velam, Kodiyathur, Mukkom, and Balussery, have conducted special camps to help farmers complete the registration process. Agriculture officers are also actively involved in the process.

As of now, the Department will give ₹2,000 per hectare of paddy field under the scheme. It will be available only for those who have been doing paddy cultivation for more than three years. Officials said the total number of beneficiaries would go up with the compilation of new data from various grama panchayats after conducting the special enrolment camps.