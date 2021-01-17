Paddy harvesting begins under Subhiksha Keralam project

The Vasantham and Niravu joint liability groups under the Kudumbashree Mission are the first to harvest paddy cultivated under the Subhiksha Keralam project in Kozhikode Corporation. The harvest on five acres in Kannadikkal, where the Mundakan crop was sown, began on Saturday and was opened by Mayor Beena Philip.

Kudumbashree had cultivated paddy in 24 acres in the city under the Subhiksha Keralam project. But the crop is not yet ready in many areas due to variations in weather.

Those cultivating paddy under the project get ₹40,000 per hectare as subsidy from the Agriculture Department. Hence, the crop was profitable, said Sugatha, a member of the Vasantham group.

Corporation welfare standing committee chairman P. Diwakaran said the civic body planned to expand the cultivation of paddy, tapioca, ginger, turmeric and vegetables to more fields in the next season.