Paddy farming project launched at Kallurpandy

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Thursday opened a paddy cultivation project initiated by Sanskrithi, a Perambra-based voluntary organisation, in about five acres of fallow land at Kallurpandy in Changaroth panchayat.

Panchayat authorities said the project was launched with the support of the State government as part of the efforts to make about 172 hectares of fallow land cultivable within the panchayat limits. The Department of Agriculture and Green Kerala Mission too would be extending their support for the drive, they said.

The paddy transplanting work was done in the traditional way with one of the senior members in the group rendering a popular folk song. Grama panchayat president K.K. lella chaired the inaugural event. Agriculture Assistant Director Sunitha Joseph explained the project details. Coordinators of Green Kerala Mission and farm organisation representatives were present.