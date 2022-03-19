Padanna Valappu Canal in Kozhikode may get a new lease of life

Waterbody to be cleaned under ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ project of Haritha Keralam Mission

The Padanna Valappu Canal network in Payyanakkal is next in line to be rejuvenated under the ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ project of the Haritha Keralam Mission in Kozhikode.

This set of three canals, each around 350 metres long, will be cleaned by the local residents on March 27 while the Haritha Keralam Mission and the health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation will provide the necessary technical support. The canals are located in the Kappakkal ward of the civic body represented by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed.

The three canals that join a bigger and wider Beypore-Kallai (BK) Canal are too clogged to allow free flow of water. The canals are filled with garbage, including plastic, and extremely polluted water which appears black in colour.

The concrete walkways across the Padanna Valappu Canal have their pillars inside the waterbody, further obstructing the flow of water.

The region comes under two different residents’ associations and the residents are experiencing severe health issues due to the condition of the canal. “Most of the houses along the canal have their sewage pipelines opening into the canal. People also throw waste into it, converting it into a garbage dump rather than a water body,” said P. Prakashan, District Coordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission, who is monitoring the cleaning work.

As a first step, a meeting of residents was convened a few days ago to create awareness against polluting the canal. Doubts regarding disposal of waste taken from the canal were also cleared.

“The canal is too narrow in places and hence difficult to clean using any machine. We plan to rope in the help of residents’ associations and workers under employment guarantee schemes in the first phase”, said Mr. Prakashan, adding that soak pits would be built in houses to prevent residents from dumping sewage into the canal.

After the basic cleaning of the canal is done, the funds of the Irrigation department and the Corporation will be used to renovate the canal and convert it into a free-flowing waterbody.