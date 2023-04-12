ADVERTISEMENT

P.A. Lalitha Award for best creative works by doctors presented

April 12, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

N. Subrahmanian and B. Ekbal were presented with the Dr. P.A. Lalitha Memorial Award for the best creative works by doctors.

While Dr. Subramanian got the award for Majjayil Oru Suddhikalasam (fiction), Dr. Ekbal received the honour for his book Plague Muthal Covid Vare (non-fiction).

The award carrying a purse of ₹50,000 each was instituted by the city-based Malabar Hospitals in memory of its founder P.A. Lalitha, who was active in the socio-cultural sphere of Kozhikode. The award winners were chosen by a jury led by veteran journalist A. Sajeevan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the award at an event at the Indian Medical Association hall on Wednesday evening, writer M. Mukundan pointed out that illnesses would often spur creative instincts in people. He recalled that a lonely childhood and the company of illnesses could have made him a writer.

The ceremony was preceded by a panel discussion titled ‘Spandamapinikalude Ezhuthanubhavangal’, where doctors, who are also writers, shared their experiences. P.P. Venugopalan, T.P. Meharoof Raj, Mithra Satheesh, Shimna Azeez, T.P. Nazar, and M. Muraleedharan were present. Writer K.P. Sudheera was the moderator.

Mili Mony, managing director, Malabar Hospitals, who is also Dr. Lalitha’s daughter, said the award was given to a woman entrepreneur last year. Later, Manassile Kaiyoppu, the first book written by Dr. Lalitha, was re-released by Mayor Beena Philip.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US