P. Sugathan, a doctor who set new academic standards for dermatology students 

Published - August 02, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

He had served in Kozhikode for six decades

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. P. Sugathan

P. Sugathan, 88, who passed away in Thrissur on Wednesday, had been a much sought-after dermatologist in Kozhikode for the past six decades and had played a crucial role in the development of the Department of Dermatology at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Dr. Sugathan settled in Kozhikode after he joined as a dermatologist at the hospital. He went on to retire as the Head of the Department of Dermatology.

He was instrumental in modernising the department as well as in improving academic standards.

Having published his thesis in several national and international journals, Dr. Sugathan was also a beloved teacher of dermatology at the Government Medical College, who even bagged an award for it. His students, spread across the world, had come together in Kozhikode a few years ago for the release of his biography. He was always up to date on the most advanced technologies in the dermatology segment and inspired his juniors to stay updated.

After his retirement from the medical college, he continued to serve the people of Kozhikode at the Baby Memorial Hospital.

During his last days, he was living with his daughter at her residence in Thrissur.

