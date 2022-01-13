P. Mohanan gets third term as CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary

Kozhikode

13 January 2022 01:09 IST

Party conference elects 45 district committee members; 15 fresh faces find place in the panel

P. Mohanan was re-elected CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary for the third consecutive time on the concluding day of the three-day district conference of the party on Wednesday.

The conference also unanimously elected 45 members to the district committee. Twelve members were dropped from the existing committee, while 15 fresh faces comprising youth and women were inducted into the new committee.

The senior members were excluded on the basis of the party’s decision to bring down the age ceiling for members to 75, Mr. Mohanan said.

Advertising

Advertising

The conference also elected 12 members to the district secretariat by including seven new members. Five members from the existing body were retained. Besides, 38 delegates were elected for the State conference to be held in Ernakulam next month.

Kuttiyadi MLA K.P. Kunhammadkutty did not find a place in the list of 12 newly elected members of the Kozhikode district secretariat of the CPI(M).

Earlier, the party leadership had demoted Mr. Kunhammadkutty for his “silent role” in facilitating rebel protests against the party decision to hand over the Kuttiyadi seat to the Kerala Congress (M) in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Later, the KC(M) returned the seat to the CPI(M), and Mr. Kunhammadkutty became the party candidate. However, he has been retained in the 45-member district committee.