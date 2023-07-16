ADVERTISEMENT

Owners of eight shops on S.M. Street may lose licences for alleged tax evasion

July 16, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Strong legal action is on the cards against the owners of around eight shops on S.M. Street following a flash inspection by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department that unearthed suspected tax evasion worth ₹27 crore. Notices will be served on shop owners who allegedly furnished fake purchase documents to evade tax and tried to resist officials who carried out surprise inspections last Friday.

According to sources, traders whose reply to the GST notices is unsatisfactory will lose their licences. The department has sought the support of the police to proceed with legal action in the wake of protests by a section of traders.

Details of the alleged input tax evasion came to light on a tip-off given by one of the trade partners who was not in terms with others. The GST squad initiated detailed inspections soon after receiving the confidential complaint. The documents that they received through the informer as proof were also found to be true.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary probe report of the GST Intelligence wing confirmed that there were around 25 shops in the city that were involved in tax evasion. The main allegation against traders was that they produced fake documents which showed ‘purchases’ from outside the State .

Sources said liquid cash kept without proper documents was also seized during the inspections. Though there were efforts by some traders to oppose the inspections with the support of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the GST squad members went on with the drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US