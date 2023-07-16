Owners of eight shops on S.M. Street may lose licences for alleged tax evasion

July 16, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Strong legal action is on the cards against the owners of around eight shops on S.M. Street following a flash inspection by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department that unearthed suspected tax evasion worth ₹27 crore. Notices will be served on shop owners who allegedly furnished fake purchase documents to evade tax and tried to resist officials who carried out surprise inspections last Friday.

According to sources, traders whose reply to the GST notices is unsatisfactory will lose their licences. The department has sought the support of the police to proceed with legal action in the wake of protests by a section of traders.

Details of the alleged input tax evasion came to light on a tip-off given by one of the trade partners who was not in terms with others. The GST squad initiated detailed inspections soon after receiving the confidential complaint. The documents that they received through the informer as proof were also found to be true.

The preliminary probe report of the GST Intelligence wing confirmed that there were around 25 shops in the city that were involved in tax evasion. The main allegation against traders was that they produced fake documents which showed ‘purchases’ from outside the State .

Sources said liquid cash kept without proper documents was also seized during the inspections. Though there were efforts by some traders to oppose the inspections with the support of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the GST squad members went on with the drive.