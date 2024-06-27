ADVERTISEMENT

Owners’ laxity in ensuring fitness of vehicles leads to spurt in road accidents

Published - June 27, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tyres with worn-out treads still being used in many private vehicles, which is cited as one of the major reasons for accidents during rainy season

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged laxity on the part of owners in getting pre-monsoon vehicle fitness checks done has led to a spike in the number of road accidents in Kozhikode district. Tyres with worn-out treads are being used in many vehicles, including private buses and trucks, which is a major reason for accidents during the rainy season.

The pre-monsoon fitness checks by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in the district have so far covered only educational institution vehicles. Though flash inspections have been part of the safety drive for several years, a comprehensive safety audit is yet to be done.

According to officials with the city and rural traffic police, replacement of worn-out tyres is primarily the responsibility of vehicle owners.

Members of local disaster management groups in Vadakara and Mukkom said prolonged use of worn-out tyres on rain-soaked roads was a reason behind the recent accidents in Mukkom and surrounding areas that claimed several lives.

“There are many who are reluctant to replace overused brake pads. Some skip periodic inspections and the mandatory oil change, which seriously affect the fitness of vehicles,” said Ajin Babu, service adviser with a prominent automobile concern in Kozhikode.

Mechanics pointed out that most fire breakouts happened in vehicles that were rarely taken for the periodic service. Getting service done ahead of the monsoon was important as even rodents could damage the electrical systems of the vehicle, they warned.

Meanwhile, MVD officials said vehicle owners who violated fitness requirements would be taken to task. The public too could report such cases to the department, they added.

