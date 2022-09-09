Overwhelming response to ‘Onolsavam’ in Kozhikode

A Kalaripayattu demonstration at Mananchira Square in Kozhikode on Friday as part of Onam celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As Ustad Rafeeque Khan mesmerised the audience at Thali with his magical sitar strings, Kuttichira was ardently listening to the rhythms of Mappilapattu from noted singer Rahna and her team.

At the same time, percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty and team joined hands with keyboard artiste Prakash Ullyeri to thrill thousands gathered on the Kozhikode beach. The first day of ‘Onolsavam’ in Kozhikode was thus quite a musical one.

The Onam festivities that began on September 2 reached their climax on Friday as the three-day cultural extravaganza began at five venues in the city. Programmes are held at Beypore, Bhatt Road beach, Thali, Kuttichira, and Freedom Square on the Kozhikode main beach simultaneously.

Ustad Rafeeque Khan turned out to be a hot favourite among the audience at Thali known for their particular liking for classical music. Ustad performed a handful of numbers in a variety of Hindustani ragas that were well appreciated, especially Miyan ki Malhar, the raga of rain. He was accompanied by Thrilochan Kambli on tabla.

Playback singer Rahna performing at Ishal Nisha during Onam celebrations at Kuttichira in Kozhikode on Friday.

The Mappilapattu team led by Bappu Vellipparamba had singers such as Nikesh Millennium, Kannur Mammali, Ameen Ponnadu, Anamika Sithu, and Abid Kodiyathur, besides playback singer Rahna and had the crowds dancing to their tunes at Kuttichira.

The Thrikaya music band led by Mr. Marar and Mr. Ullyeri was a refreshing experience for Kozhikode, known for its affinity for music. The fusion of popular music with classical percussion instruments was what the crowd wished, and the response was overwhelming. Percussion instruments such as Chenda, Maddalam, Thimila, and Ilathalam had modern instruments such as keyboard, guitar, violin, and drums to support them. Mr. Marar had his sons Sreekanth and Sreeraj performing with him. Prakash Ullyeri composed the fusion and handled the keyboard.

Later, actor Tovino Thomas inaugurated the three-day cultural festival, which was followed by a concert by playback singer Karthik at Freedom Square.

A mass run was organised on the beach on Friday morning, besides various games and martial art demonstrations at Mananchira Square during the day as part of the celebrations.

The festivities are being organised by the district administration in association with the Department of Tourism and the District Tourism Promotion Council.