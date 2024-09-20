Overpass construction at Malaparamba Junction to begin soon

The works of the Vehicle Overpass on the Kozhikode-Wayanad road at Malaparamba Junction, as part of the widening of National Highway 66, will begin within two weeks. The traffic through the junction will hence be diverted through the service roads and nearby pocket roads.

The Malapparamba Junction is the convergence point of two National Highways- the NH 66 from Edappally to Panvel and the NH 766 from Kozhikode to Kollegal. As per the plan, NH 66 will pass at a distance of 22 metres below the overpass which is to come up on NH 766. The overpass will be 40-m-long and 27-m-wide, the same as the six lane NH-66 so as to accommodate any future development on the NH 766.

The Junction being a fairly large area, the diversions are being accommodated without much hassle. The area where the digging and construction are to take place will be secluded while the remaining area will be used for regular traffic.

Accordingly, vehicles plying towards Ramanattukaraside from Kannur shall use the service road on the west side of the junction. However, the vehicles turning to the Wayanad road shall move through the service road and take a diversion at the Malaparamba Junction. Those moving towards Kozhikode city shall do the same and take a U-turn near the Bishop house.

The vehicles coming from Ramanattukara side shall take a left turn to Kozhikode city at the junction. They shall take a U-turn and take the service road on the west side of the junction to move towards Kannur. However, they can take a diversion at Panathuthazham Junction and proceed through the Kovoor- Vellimadukunnu road in order to move towards Wayanad.

Vehicles coming from the Wayanad side shall take the service road on the west side of the Malaparamba Junction and then turn left to move towards Kozhikode city, or take a U-turn and enter the service road again to move towards Kannur. Vehicles moving towards Ramanattukara shall either take a diversion from Karanthur through Mundikkal Thazham and Chevarambalam to enter the NH 66, or the diversion from Poolakkadavu through the Kovoor-Vellimadukunnu road.

