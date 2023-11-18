Overloaded trucks pose challenge to newly tarred roads in Kozhikode

November 18, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Overloaded tipper lorries from various crusher units continue to pose a challenge to the durability of several newly tarred roads in Kozhikode district. Since most large-scale quarry and crusher operators are reportedly reluctant to set up weighbridge facilities, lorry operators are ignoring rules put in place by Geology and Motor Vehicles departments.

The recent impounding of a truck carrying unpermitted quantity of quarry materials led to heated exchanges between enforcement squads and lorry operators at Mukkom. Lorry operators claimed that quarry operators were responsible for installing weighing machines, and the movement of lorries could not be restricted in the absence of such facilities.

It was following complaints from the public about roads getting damaged by overloaded lorries that the Geology and Motor Vehicles departments decided to initiate stringent legal action against violators. A tipper lorry driver was recently slapped with a fine of ₹35,000 during a check at Karassery.

There were also complaints from members of the Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee that frequent entry of overloaded trucks from quarries were damaging roads. Subsequently, officials held flash inspections.

According to officials of the Motor Vehicles department, overloaded vehicles also pose a threat to other vehicles. They made it clear that overloaded vehicles would not be allowed to use national and State highways.

Meanwhile, tipper lorry operators who recently faced legal action said they were struggling to have accessible weighbridge facilities in and around Mukkom. They claimed that taking loaded vehicles to weighbridge facilities in remote areas on a regular basis would not be a viable option.

“The Geology department should make weighbridges mandatory at all quarry and crusher units. Drivers should not be held accountable for the absence of such facilities,” said a local functionary of the Tipper Lorry Operators’ Association.

